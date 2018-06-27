Churches offer scholarships at Michael Brown's school

WELLSTON (AP) - Students at an eastern Missouri high school will be offered 11 scholarships to honor Michael Brown, who graduated from the school days before he was shot to death by a Ferguson police officer.

The scholarships were announced Monday at Normandy High School. They will pay for four years' tuition at colleges and universities operated by three black Methodist denominations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the scholarships will target students who want to go to college but might not have the chance.

Brown's parents were sitting with church leaders when the scholarships were announced. Their foundation, Michael Brown Chosen for Change, is partnering with the denominations to award scholarships to Miles College in Birmingham, Alabama; Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia; and Texas College in Tyler, Texas.