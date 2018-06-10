Churchill Film Rediscovered

"Oh my God. Look at that. Where did you get all this?"

The Warren County Historical Society, a group holding onto more valuable history than they even knew.

"We had a local movie theater in Warren County that the owner did local news reels. He would go around the town and the county and do news reels," said Gene Cornell Warren Co. Historical Society.

The photographer was Bill Zimmerman, a state representative from Warrenton in the 50's.

The news reels were his way to attract viewers to his theater.

But on March 5, 1946, Zimmerman came to Fulton to cover the biggest news in the state, perhaps the country, Winston Churchill and Harry Truman's visit.

One of KOMU's videographers, Brad Noblitt, discovered the forgotten footage while transferring the original 16MM film to DVD as a favor for the Warren County Historical Society.

"That video is absolutely fantastic. Its amazing what comes to light so many years after the event," said Dr. Rob Havers, Churchill Memorial Executive Director. We've got some film footage of Churchill's day in Missouri. Nothing of that quality. The color brings it alive in a way that you can't with black and white photography."

As we played and replayed the one minute, 42 second video, word spread around the museum of the new discovery and the audience got bigger.

"I have to tell you that this is historically significant. There are scenes here that we don't have," said John Hensley Museum curator. "And its in color and there's only one other color segment that I know of and its in 8MM. Nowhere near this quality."

"It really gives you a sense of the day. In just a short minute-forty two," said Rob Crouse Westminster director of College relations. "You get a sense of what it was like to be there and get a sense of the crowd."

Now, thanks to packrats at the Warren County Historical Society there is more footage to be shared.

Now this video will be shared and used by those who's life's work revolves around Winston Churchill.

The Warren County Historical Society has given a copy of this footage to the Winston Churchill Memorial.