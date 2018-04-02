Churchill Museum in Fulton Wins Mo. Award

FULTON - The National Churchill Museum in Fulton and the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society have been named recipients of a Missouri Humanities award.

The museum and the historical society will receive the 2013 Missouri Humanities Award for Exemplary Community Achievement in the Humanities in Missouri. The Fulton Sun reports that the award will be presented April 17 in Jefferson City.

The National Churchill Museum is located on the campus of Westminster College and brought the traveling Smithsonian exhibit "The Way We Worked" to Fulton last year.

The Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society also created another exhibit, "The Kingdom at Work," which was shown at the National Churchill Museum.