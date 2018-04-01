Churchill Museum Offers Military Free Admission

FULTON (AP) -- The Callaway County college where Winston Churchill gave his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946 is offering active duty military free summer admission to the museum dedicated to the former British prime minister.



The National Churchill Museum at Westminster College is opening its doors to enlisted men and women and their families starting on Memorial Day. The promotion is part of the Blue Star Museums program and lasts through Labor Day.



The Blue Stars program is a joint effort among the National Endowment of the Arts, the Department of Defense and more than 1,500 museums across America.



A full list of participating museums can be found at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.