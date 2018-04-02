Churchill Visit Anniversary Impacts Residents

Fulton celebrated the anniversary of his visit with a variety of activities, including a parade. June Russell watched a similar motorcade as a 14-year old girl .She was selling souvenirs as a Girl Scout on the same corner she stood on today to watch the event. Sixty years ago she watched Winston Churchill pass by before his speech.

"It made goosebumps all over you," Russell said.

Today she watched Churchill's youngest daughter who was there in remembrance of that day.

"She waved today as she went by, and we waved to her. And that was very good too," Russell said.

Churchill's daughter, Lady Soames, came this year to cut the ribbon for a new memorial in honor of her father. The new memorial's all about interactive learning.

There are exhibits featuring Churchill's voice as he tells stories. The exhibits also use computer screens where visits can touch the screen to view facts and quotes about his life.

"People want to come here for a recreational, educational experience," said the Curator of the memorial John Hensley.

An experience Hensley says is important.

"His visit here and what he said, is an extremely important, international event that happened right here in mid-Missouri," Hensley explained.

Russell remembers it well, because she says being here to commemorate that day makes her not only glad to be an American, but also proud to still be a Fulton resident.

Hensley says the new memorial is among the most state-of-the-art museums in the country. The total project cost around $4 million, which came mostly from private donations.