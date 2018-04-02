Cicada Ice Cream Sales Might End in Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) - Public health officials in Columbia have suggested an ice cream shop cool it with the cicada-flavored ice cream that customers apparently can't get enough of. Sparky's Homemade Ice Cream contacted the health department after it sold out its only batch of the insect-filled snack within hours of its June 1 debut.

Employees collected the bountiful bugs in their backyards and removed most of the dead cicadas' wings

The cicadas were fully cooked by boiling then covered in brown sugar and milk chocolate. The base ice cream is a brown sugar and butter flavor.