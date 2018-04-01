Cigarette Tax Plans

Details are being announced during a Monday morning news conference at the Wainwright building in St. Louis. The alliance says the revenue will be used for tobacco prevention and cessation programs and improved Medicaid coverage and doctor reimbursement rates. Another group, the Committee for a Healthy Future, is already gathering signatures for its ballot initiative. That group also wants a constitutional amendment that would levy a sales tax equal to four cents per cigarette and 20% on other tobacco products.