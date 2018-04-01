Cinammon Makes Nanotechnology Greener

COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri discovered the use of cinnamon provides a less toxic way of creating nanotechnology. Nanotechnology involves structures sized between 1 to 100 nanometer in at least one dimension, and involves developing materials or devices within that size. Nanotechnology is found in the medical field in cancer treatment, cell phone technology, textiles to eliminate sweat, as well as killing deadly bacteria.

With this discovery, there are minimum toxic chemicals are being emitted into the environment. Dr. Kattesh Katti, the researcher who discovered this break through, says environmental impact could include deadly disease as well contaminated drinking water.

Katti is currently injecting the less toxic nanotechnology into small animals with cancerous tumors through IVs or directly into the tumor. He says this new research is helping in early detection of tumors in breast cancer and prostate cancer.