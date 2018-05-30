Circuit attorney drops computer tampering case against Greitens

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Wednesday her office will drop the computer tampering case against Gov. Eric Greitens.

Gardner did not take any questions after briefing, but spokeswoman Susan Ryan confirmed off-camera that Greitens' resignation was part of the agreement for the charges to be dropped.

Ryan said Greitens' legal team reached out to Gardner's office over the weekend.

The investigation of the felony invasion of privacy case against Gov. Greitens is still open, but is not being pursued by the St. Louis circuit attorney's office. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is overseeing the case, and hasn't determined whether she will re-file the charge after it was dropped on May 14.