Circuit Attorney to Investigate History Museum

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis circuit attorney will review practices of the Missouri History Museum, which has come under fire for a questionable land deal and other recent issues.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/WcSdev ) reports that two aldermen met with Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce last week and she agreed to investigate. Alderman Joe Roddy says the goal is to restore public confidence.

Longtime museum president Robert Archibald resigned last month. He had been criticized for the 2006 purchase of land from former Mayor Freeman Bosley Jr. The museum paid $875,000 without an appraisal and with the knowledge the ground was contaminated. The city now values the vacant land at about $232,000.

Critics also raised concerns when the museum agreed to pay Archibald $566,000 for 410 unused vacation days.