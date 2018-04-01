Circuit Attorney to Review Case of Baby Left in Car

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The top prosecutor in St. Louis says she will decide whether a mother and father will face charges after their baby died inside a hot car.Seven-month-old Sophia Knutsen died August 23rd. The child's parents each thought the other had the baby. A passer-by spotted the child inside the parked car on a day with temperatures well into the 90s. The mother is a doctor at St. Louis Children's Hospital, the father a medical researcher.Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce says she is personally reviewing the case.The attorney for the parents says the child's death was the result of miscommunication, not criminal wrongdoing.