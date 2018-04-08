Citgo to Leave Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri motorists who get their gasoline at Citgo stations better start making new plans. The company is pulling out of the state at the end of this month as part of a move announced last year to stop supplying gasoline to more than 1,800 stations nationwide -- including 233 in Missouri. A spokesman says the company has worked with stations to help them transition to new suppliers. Citgo does not own any stations. It supplies gasoline to independent owners.