Citizen Complaint Leads to Drug Arrest

COLUMBIA - One Columbia man was arrested after the Boone County Sheriff's Department served a search warrent at the 3000 block of Wingate Court after a citizen complaint of illegal drug activity.

During the investigation numerous items of evidentiary value were recovered that indicated active and regular use of methamphetamine.

39 year old Timothy M. Hyde was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Another person was at the scene but was not arrested due to medical reasons.