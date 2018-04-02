Citizen Jane Film Festival expects continued growth

COLUMBIA - A festival aimed at promoting the work of female filmmakers expects to have more attendees this year.

The Citizen Jane Film Institute started in 2006 as a lecture series to support women in film. It blossomed into a 3-day festival in 2008, and has seen continued growth each year.

Festival Director Paula Elias said the festival has grown five times larger since 2008.

"Becoming the largest festival is not our goal. Our goal is to provide a place where people can build communities, filmmakers and film-lovers alike," Elias said. "Where they can connect with each other about important stories and support the stories women tell."

Specific numbers have not yet been announced for this year, but one box office worker said Thursday's opening night had more than two thousand people in attendance.

The festival runs until Sunday and more than 80 films will be shown.

"They always say you can't be what you can't see. So it lets women see women filmmakers and they can aspire to do that," Barbie Banks, Filmmaker Liaison Coordinator, said. "I think growing and getting bigger is only going to be better."