Citizen Oversight Committe Accepting Apps.

According to a press release from Mayor Hindman's office, the new committee will act to:

1) Become familiar with the Columbia Police Department's present system for reviewing complaints.

2) Understand the feelings of those within the Police Department and various interested groups that might have concerns.

3) Obtain general citizen comment.

4) Study the various systems of citizen oversight.

5) Provide a report with recommendations to the City Council in regard to citizen oversight of the Police Department.

Applications are due in the City Clerks office by noon on Friday, Sept. 7, 2007, and can be picked up at the Clerk's office or downloaded from the city's website (link in window above).