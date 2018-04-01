Citizens Group Backs Single-Terminal Plan at KCI

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City citizens advisory group has recommended replacing the existing three terminals at Kansas City International Airport with a new single terminal.

The Kansas City Star reports 19 of the KCI Terminal Advisory Group's 24 members voted in favor of a single terminal, subject to more information on cost.

That decision mirrors a plan the city's Aviation Department has recommended - but which many in the public have rejected because they prefer the current distances between parking and terminal gates.

The advisory group's recommendation is intended to guide the city toward one of its most important civic building projects of the next decade.

The group concluded the airport has too much crumbling infrastructure, aging operating systems and insufficient gate and security space to simply do nothing.