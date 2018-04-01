Citizens Police Review Board discusses ways to reach out to the Columbia Community

COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board discussed ideas and opportunities for outreach in the Columbia community during their meeting today. A few members attended a law enforcement conference and brought back ideas to further the outreach activity and get the word out in Columbia. Steve Sheltmire, member of the Police Review Board said, "Quite a lot of outreach has been done but we still need to do more."

In order to create awareness about theor outreach, members proposed talking with home owners associations and neighbourhood associations. They also discussed the possibility of including their information in the newsletter that goes out to the city's light and water billing. They would like to schedule presentations with student organizations in universities to educate the community about their purpose. "When an individual who has made a complain is not satisfied with the police chief's decision, he can escalate it to the board for review and we can do further investigation into the complaint," said Sheltmire

The outreach committees main purpose is to foster better communication between the police department, the board, and their committee. Ken Burton, Chief of Police for the City of Columbia said, "Outreach is really just educating people about what they really do and that is what the Outreach Committee is trying to do. If people are more educated about what the board can do for the people of the city then it is a positive thing."