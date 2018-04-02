Citizens Speak On Improvements To Clyde Wilson Park

COLUMBIA - Citizens interested in the future Clyde Wilson Park improvements attended a meeting on the MU campus Tuesday night. Columbia Sr. Parks Planner Toney Lowery says the city has $35,000 to spend on renovations in the park.



Maps handed out at the meeting said the Rollins Street entrance needs "major maintenance." That entrance has been damaged by water running down Rollins Street.



Columbia citizen Patrick Clark has a first hand account of how the water has affected this slope. He runs through this part of the park every day. While Clark likes the rough and rugged terrain near this entrance, he also thinks not everyone should go into the park off Rollins.



"It's a hazard. Anyone who ventures down it needs to know what they can do" Clark said.



Lowery expects the improvements for the park to start this winter.





