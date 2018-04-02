Citizenship test proposed for Missouri students

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some former Missouri officials are backing a proposal to require high school students to pass the same test used for immigrants applying for citizenship.

Former Gov. Bob Holden and other political leaders said Wednesday that the test is necessary to educate students on democracy.

A study conducted by a conservative Oklahoma research organization found less than 3 percent of high school students in that state could pass the citizenship test. Backers of the Civics Education Initiative said data on how Missouri students would fare isn't available.

Under the proposal, Missouri high school students would have to correctly answer at least 60 percent of the citizenship questions in order to graduate.

The proposal is part of a push by the Civics Education Initiative to enact similar laws in all states by 2017.