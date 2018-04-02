City Buses Collide at Stadium and College

COLUMBIA - Two city buses collided in Columbia Friday.

The Columbia Fire Department said ambulance personnel treated one bus driver and one passenger following the collision on College Avenue at Stadium Boulevard. The Columbia Fire Department responded around 2:15 p.m. Battalion Chief Brad Frazier said crews stayed on the scene for about 40 minutes.

Teresa White, marketing specialist for Columbia Public Works, said public works is conducting an internal investigation.

"We can pull video from buses as part of investigation," she said. "Technology is very helpful in the investigation and situations like this."

White said she did not know how many people were on the buses at the time of the collision but expects the investigation to reveal more details.