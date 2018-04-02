City committee to discuss transportation projects

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization Coordinating Committee (CATSO) meets Thursday to discuss future transportation improvements in the city. The committee will discuss the future of West Broadway and other projects for 2016.

Each August, CATSO meets to finalize the list of proposed transportation projects in the city's Transportation Improvement Plan that will be sent to the state and federal government. To receive federal funding for transportation projects, the federal government requires a Transportation Improvement Plan from the city.

"It's asking for the adoption of the TIP, which again we need to do in order to allow for the federal spending," Senior Transportation Planner Mitch Skov said.

Some of the projects listed for 2016 include pavement and bridge repairs along Interstate 70 and other main roads in Columbia, as well as guardrail repairs. The city is also looking to build new bus shelters for COMO Connect.

"It specifically outlines the work activities we will be doing for the next fiscal year, and it's the basis for a contract the city has with MoDOT for federal planning transportation funds," Skov said.

He said the committee also plans to discuss the future extension of West Broadway over Perche Creek to Route UU. Currently, the extension is part of the city's long-term Major Roadway Plan. Skov said some CATSO staff members had concerns about financing the project.

"Funding is going to be the issue," Skov said. "It will be extraordinarily expensive just because of its traversing the Perche Creek flood plain and there will be a need for a bridge structure and elevated roadway."

Committee members are set to discuss possible amendments to the Major Roadway Plan to include narrative about financing the Broadway project and any other roadblocks it may encounter.

According to CATSO estimates, the proposed project would cost around $10 million.