City Council and Petitioners Discuss Trash System

JEFFERSON CITY - Petitioners attended Monday night's Jefferson City Council meeting to ask the council to reconsider the mandatory garbage and recycling service through Allied Waste. Since November 2009, all Jefferson City residents have been required to have use Allied Waste as their garbage collector.

The city gave residents two bins: one for trash and the other for recycling. The curbside pick-up costs everyone about $15 per month.

"At first it bothered me, but I've always had trash. It was okay, but I don't like the idea that it has to be," Jefferson City resident, Beradine Peck, said.

Residents can have the regular size trash cans or they can get smaller ones. However, it's not the size that's so much of an issue.

"For people that really can't afford it, I feel bad for them, you know, and that you have to have it," Peck said.

923 have signed a petition that would allow a bill to be voted upon by residents to get rid of Allied Waste as the sole, mandatory trash and recycling pick-up provider. One petitioner said he just wants the issue to be open to voters.

"Our aim is to let people, they want the service, keep it. The ones that don't keep it, don't have to use it," Arthur Brown said.

The measure will be voted on by the people. City council voted to put it on the April fifth ballot.