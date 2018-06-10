City council candidate Karl Skala emphasizes experience

COLUMBIA - Leading up to the Columbia city council elections on April 5th, KOMU 8 News sat down with each candidate running for office.

Karl Skala is the current Third Ward city councilman and he is running for re-election against Tom Leuther. (See our candidate profile of Tom Leuther.)

Skala, who is currently serving his sixth overall year as a councilman, said he feels his experience is valuable.

"I like to think that one of the advantages that I have as an incumbent city councilman is that I can deliver on some of these promises," Skala said.

He said he promises to deliver on issues facing public safety, economic development, and infrastructure, especially in parts of the city he feels often get left out of discussions.

"Those wards north of I-70 have typically been neglected," Skala said. "There are some real issues here."

City council members receive a yearly $6,000 stipend. However, Skala said he is not in it for the money.

"I have always been fascinated by decision making and persuasion," Skala said. "It's a labor of love."

Skala said he has received over $20,000 in donations during this campaign.

"When you have those kinds of donations, that's a lot of folks who are on your side," Skala said.

Elections for mayor and city council are on April 5th.