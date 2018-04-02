City Council Considers Revising Marijuana Law

Some members hesitate to change the law because voters passed it. But, some supporters of the law, like local lawyer Dan Viets and Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Crane, agree on changing it, so that eased the minds of some members.

The current law calls for no prosecution if an offender has no repeat offense for one year. The proposed change calls for prosecution of an offender, but no sentence if there's no repeat offense for one year.

"It recognizes if somebody's got, maybe they've assaulted their spouse or girlfriend, have been convicted of that, or maybe a felony like rape, child molestation, various offenses like that, that they'd be treated differently than a first-time offender with a small amount of marijuana," explained Crane.

Several people told the City Council at Monday night's public hearing they're concerned about the council changing a law which voters passed.