City Council Discusses Forum Boulevard Improvements

COLUMBIA - The City Council will discuss phase one of Forum Boulevard improvements at its meeting Monday night.

Improvements would include a two-way turn lane from Katy Lane to the MKT Trailhead to help with traffic flow. In addition, the council will discuss improvements such as adding a bike lane.

Assuming the public agrees to the idea, phase one would begin in the summer. Phase two would add a pedrestrian bridge next to Hinkson Creek bridge.

The estimated budget for the project is $200,000.