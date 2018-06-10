City Council Discusses Median Project

COLUMBIA - At Monday's meeting, the Columbia city council discussed plans to install barrier medians on College Avenue between Rollins and University.



If the council approves the project, it will apply for a grant from MODOT to help fund the project. If MODOT awards the city with the grant, it will pay for about 80 percent of the $400,000 to $500,000 project.



According to a report on the city's website, about 3,800 people cross College everyday when MU is in session and about 2,000 of them jaywalk.



"It has resulted in a number of students being hit, it is, we think, a very unsafe situation," said city manager Bill Watkins.



"I have never really had difficulty crossing the street, so I don't really think that safety is an issue at this point in time," said John Carroll, a sophomore at MU.



Other students said they were concerned about how the medians would look, but Watkins says he won't ruin the beauty of the area.



"We don't want to make College Avenue ugly, so I'm looking for something to be as effective without being ugly," Watkins said.



Other students said they are concerned the medians would become an inconvenience and could cause a delay in their walk to class.



"People are going to have to make adjustments, that's absolutely true and in some cases it might take a minute or two longer. I guess my feeling is that the safety that this would provide is well worth a minute or two more time crossing the street," Watkins said.



The deadline to apply for the grant is September 30.







