City Council Discusses Median Project
COLUMBIA - At Monday's meeting, the Columbia city council discussed plans to install barrier medians on College Avenue between Rollins and University.
If the council approves the project, it will apply for a grant from MODOT to help fund the project. If MODOT awards the city with the grant, it will pay for about 80 percent of the $400,000 to $500,000 project.
According to a report on the city's website, about 3,800 people cross College everyday when MU is in session and about 2,000 of them jaywalk.
"It has resulted in a number of students being hit, it is, we think, a very unsafe situation," said city manager Bill Watkins.
"I have never really had difficulty crossing the street, so I don't really think that safety is an issue at this point in time," said John Carroll, a sophomore at MU.
Other students said they were concerned about how the medians would look, but Watkins says he won't ruin the beauty of the area.
"We don't want to make College Avenue ugly, so I'm looking for something to be as effective without being ugly," Watkins said.
Other students said they are concerned the medians would become an inconvenience and could cause a delay in their walk to class.
"People are going to have to make adjustments, that's absolutely true and in some cases it might take a minute or two longer. I guess my feeling is that the safety that this would provide is well worth a minute or two more time crossing the street," Watkins said.
The deadline to apply for the grant is September 30.
If the council approves the project, it will apply for a grant from MODOT to help fund the project. If MODOT awards the city with the grant, it will pay for about 80 percent of the $400,000 to $500,000 project.
According to a report on the city's website, about 3,800 people cross College everyday when MU is in session and about 2,000 of them jaywalk.
"It has resulted in a number of students being hit, it is, we think, a very unsafe situation," said city manager Bill Watkins.
"I have never really had difficulty crossing the street, so I don't really think that safety is an issue at this point in time," said John Carroll, a sophomore at MU.
Other students said they were concerned about how the medians would look, but Watkins says he won't ruin the beauty of the area.
"We don't want to make College Avenue ugly, so I'm looking for something to be as effective without being ugly," Watkins said.
Other students said they are concerned the medians would become an inconvenience and could cause a delay in their walk to class.
"People are going to have to make adjustments, that's absolutely true and in some cases it might take a minute or two longer. I guess my feeling is that the safety that this would provide is well worth a minute or two more time crossing the street," Watkins said.
The deadline to apply for the grant is September 30.
More News
Grid
List
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
in
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
in
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
in
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
in
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
in