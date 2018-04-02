City Council Leaders Discuss East Area Plan

COLUMBIA - Citizens, city, and county leaders held a meeting Thursday to chart the path of growth in the area east of Columbia. It is the final public hearing on the east area plan. A city official KOMU 8 talked to said that a sewer the city had already laid down in the area, and the third high school, which is slated to open in the fall of 2013, all contribute to the reasons why the area east of Columbia has potential to develop.



"It does have some great diversity within it from environmental features to land use activity that currently exists but because of the current infrastructure that is there: the sanitary sewer that we've already laid, it has probably one of the greatest potentials for immediate development as the economy improves," said Pat Zenner. Columbia Planning Committee.

If the committee approves the Thursday night, the City Council will take it up October 18th.