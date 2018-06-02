City Council Making Final Decision on Regency Mobile Home Rezoning

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will make the final decision Monday on the future of the Regency Mobile Home Park. Developers from Texas-based company Aspen Heights are looking to build upscale, student housing at the site off Nifong Boulevard and Ponderosa Street.

If the proposal is based, Regency Mobile Home Park residents will need to relocate. Aspen Heights is offering $1,800 to $3,000 to residents for moving costs. It is offering $500 per resident agreeing to sign a petition in favor of the rezoning.

Regency residents and MU Grassroots Organization have received over 1,000 signatures on a petition against the rezoning.

The city council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday.