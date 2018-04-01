City Council Members Debate Cuts
COLUMBIA- In July, City Manager Bill Watkins proposed cutting eight firefighting positions to save Columbia about $608,000. Now it is up to the city council to execute its budget plan.
Third Ward Councilman, Gary Kespohl, is proposing that almost $700,000 in cuts come from different areas, other than public safety. Kespohl says the city can cut $250,000 from training and travel in the city's general fund. He says there's $100,000 in the old contingency fund that has not been used in 15 years. Another $140,000 can come from changes in parking utilities. He says almost another $300,000 dollars can be cut in other areas.
"He [Watkins] says we have the same number of firefighters we had a year ago, that's true, but we opened a new fire station, and manned a new fire station, so we should have more firefighters than we had a year ago," says Kespohl.
The Watkins says cutting the vacant firefighter positions would be the most effective. The council will meet on Sept. 7th for final considerations.
Third Ward Councilman, Gary Kespohl, is proposing that almost $700,000 in cuts come from different areas, other than public safety. Kespohl says the city can cut $250,000 from training and travel in the city's general fund. He says there's $100,000 in the old contingency fund that has not been used in 15 years. Another $140,000 can come from changes in parking utilities. He says almost another $300,000 dollars can be cut in other areas.
"He [Watkins] says we have the same number of firefighters we had a year ago, that's true, but we opened a new fire station, and manned a new fire station, so we should have more firefighters than we had a year ago," says Kespohl.
The Watkins says cutting the vacant firefighter positions would be the most effective. The council will meet on Sept. 7th for final considerations.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1940 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
10:00pKOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy