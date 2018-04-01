City Council Members Debate Cuts

COLUMBIA- In July, City Manager Bill Watkins proposed cutting eight firefighting positions to save Columbia about $608,000. Now it is up to the city council to execute its budget plan.



Third Ward Councilman, Gary Kespohl, is proposing that almost $700,000 in cuts come from different areas, other than public safety. Kespohl says the city can cut $250,000 from training and travel in the city's general fund. He says there's $100,000 in the old contingency fund that has not been used in 15 years. Another $140,000 can come from changes in parking utilities. He says almost another $300,000 dollars can be cut in other areas.



"He [Watkins] says we have the same number of firefighters we had a year ago, that's true, but we opened a new fire station, and manned a new fire station, so we should have more firefighters than we had a year ago," says Kespohl.



The Watkins says cutting the vacant firefighter positions would be the most effective. The council will meet on Sept. 7th for final considerations.





