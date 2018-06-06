City council plans talks about Columbia fire station renovations

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is planning renovations for Columbia fire stations #4, #5, and #6, as well as the the fire training academy.

The council will vote Monday to schedule a public hearing for June 5, 2017.

The renovations of the three fire stations would include things such as a new roof, remodeling the existing bathroom, adding new plumbing and installing a water softener system.

As for the fire training academy, the proposed renovations include remodeling all the classroom spaces, remodeling both bathrooms, and adding a stand alone building for trucks and storage.

Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said the three stations are the oldest in Columbia, and need new amenities.

"That's places that our firefighters call home for a large portion of time so we want them to be as comfortable as possible," Fraizer said. "But in addition, more importantly, to be up to current standards. They need a facelift."

In January, the city council authorized the city manager to create an architectural design agreement for the stations and academy with Archimages, Inc.

Fraizer said the fire department hopes the renovations will be completed by the end of 2017.