City Council to be Paid

COLUMBIA- At 7 p.m., polls closed and the decision on paying city council members passed. Mayor McDavid and other council members watched from The Bridge, a downtown music venue. Since Proposition 1 passed, starting in 2014, city council members get paid $6,000 and the mayor gets paid $9,000.

Two council members at the watch party said they volunteer their time,and won't spend the money on themselves.

Ward 3 councilman Gary Kespohl said, "I'm thinking seriously about donating the money to someone because I would really like the council to be volunteer."

And Ward 4 councilman Daryl Dudley said, "We are so low on funds I don't want to take it, I would rather give a raise to our employees or hire another police officer or fireman."