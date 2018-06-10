City council to discuss change to parking enforcement hours

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will talk about a proposed amendment to change parking enforcement hours downtown at its meeting Monday.

Earlier this year, the council approved the hours to change to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the fiscal year 2015 budget. That change is set to take effect January 1.

Right now, the hours last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, but either way, the hours will end up changing.

If the council approves the amendment, the hours would change again to last from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Too look at the council's entire agenda for Monday's meeting, click here.