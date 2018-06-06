City Council to Discuss City Manager Search Monday Night

COLUMBIA - The City Council will meet with the consulting firm Affion Public Monday night for the first time since the city hired the firm back in October. On Wednesday and Thursday City Council members will meet with the firm individually for 30 minutes to discuss what they're personally looking for in a new City Manager.



City Council member Gary Kespohl said he's looking for someone with a financial background.



"I'm looking for someone who's more of a CEO type person that could help manage the budget and manage the finances of the city," Kespohl said.



The City Council hopes to start the search for candidates in December and January, and have a list of final candidates narrowed down by the middle of February. The city hopes to hire someone by late February.



Some Columbia citizens will also get the chance to put in their two-cents. City Council members were asked to come up with a list of 10 people they felt were business leaders or concerned citizens. Those citizens will also meet individually with Affion Public.

