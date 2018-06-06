City Council to Discuss City Manager Search Monday Night
COLUMBIA - The City Council will meet with the consulting firm Affion Public Monday night for the first time since the city hired the firm back in October. On Wednesday and Thursday City Council members will meet with the firm individually for 30 minutes to discuss what they're personally looking for in a new City Manager.
City Council member Gary Kespohl said he's looking for someone with a financial background.
"I'm looking for someone who's more of a CEO type person that could help manage the budget and manage the finances of the city," Kespohl said.
The City Council hopes to start the search for candidates in December and January, and have a list of final candidates narrowed down by the middle of February. The city hopes to hire someone by late February.
Some Columbia citizens will also get the chance to put in their two-cents. City Council members were asked to come up with a list of 10 people they felt were business leaders or concerned citizens. Those citizens will also meet individually with Affion Public.
City Council member Gary Kespohl said he's looking for someone with a financial background.
"I'm looking for someone who's more of a CEO type person that could help manage the budget and manage the finances of the city," Kespohl said.
The City Council hopes to start the search for candidates in December and January, and have a list of final candidates narrowed down by the middle of February. The city hopes to hire someone by late February.
Some Columbia citizens will also get the chance to put in their two-cents. City Council members were asked to come up with a list of 10 people they felt were business leaders or concerned citizens. Those citizens will also meet individually with Affion Public.
More News
Grid
List
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests Tuesday night in connection to a long-term narcotics investigation... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
in
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson met with seven mayors from the "Missouri Mayors United for Progress" program. Parson... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program. Code Adam is a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area... More >>
in
FULTON – Five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie, and his loved ones said they're glad... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance identifying the owner or driver of a red pick-up truck.... More >>
in