City council to discuss zoning rules for dog kennels

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will discuss dog kennels in city limits at its meeting Monday night.

Stuart Cunningham and Rihanna Hawk want the council to get rid of a two-acre minimum to open a doggy daycare in city limits.

They were inspired to start a doggy daycare when they got their dog Bentley.

"I just thought of what I'm looking for in a daycare, and what I'd want for my own dog," Cunningham said. "He was really what started us wanting to open a place of our own."

But Columbia zoning regulations say there must be at least two acres of land for a business to have a kennel service inside city limits.

Cunningham said the requirement is a bit unfair.

"That's like saying you need a space the size of a Walmart Supercenter to have enough room for some dogs," Cunningham said.

The council will hear an amendment to the ordinance for the first time on Monday night. The council will decide whether they want to compromise on the issue or not.

Steve MacIntyre, the Columbia Urban Planner, said this should be a relatively easy issue to resolve. "We haven't really gotten a lot of conflict with this. I wouldn't be surprised if city council agreed to consider changing the ordinance."

Cunningham said while he doesn't have a space picked out for a potential location, he wants to be able to freely set up shop in city limits.

If city council does decide to get rid of the two-acre ordinance, this does not mean a dog kennel can set up in your backyard. The zoning requirements also state there has to be at least 100 feet between the wall of the kennel and the wall of a neighboring house.