City Council Unanimously Votes to Protect Gender Identity

COLUMBIA - The city council unanimously voted to amend the city code to prevent discrimination based on gender identity. The amendment adds gender identity to a list of protected qualities such as race, sex, and religion when dealing with issues such as education, employment and housing.

One man testified saying he brought the issue to the council nine years ago, and the council took no action. Several council members expressed great surprise that the issue had been brought up in the past with no results.