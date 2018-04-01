City Council votes down proposed student housing complex

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted Monday night against construction of a new student-housing complex.

The proposed complex by developer Park7 would have been located off Stadium Boulevard and Highway 63 on Cinnamon Hill Lane. That's near The Domain student housing complex which KOMU 8 News reported have faced structural problems.

City Council members voted down the zoning request and preliminary plot plan 6-1. Councilwoman Laura Nauser voted yes. The proposed complex would have housed 850 students.