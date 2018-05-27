City Council votes to buy home to use as a drainage area

COLUMBIA- The persistant storm drain problem along Again Street, is finally resolved.

The City Council voted to buy the lot of resident Karie L. Watson to use as a drainage area.

Resident Mark Kloeppel, just two doors down from Watson says, "the manhole next to Karie's lot has been there for about 13 years. It was supposed to be the draining area."

Yet that manhole is said to push more water up than down, contaminating anything it touches.

Kloeppel fears for the kids that play at the creek across the street due to the bacteria laying within it, including his own 4 year old. "All the dry wall, furniture, the flooring...All of it is covered in human excriment."

He also said the result will take a long time before it makes a positive impact.

(Editor's Note: KOMU.com has updated this story for information.)