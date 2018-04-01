City Council will Discuss Fluoride in Columbia Water Debate

COLUMBIA - Members of the Columbia city council will vote Monday night whether to continue using fluoride in the water.

Throughout the past year, community members have been debating the health benefits and affects consuming too much fluoride can have on someone.

Proponents of the fluoride said it helps with dental situations such as preventing tooth decay. Opponents see this as a problem for health, citing osteoporosis and cancer as examples of intaking too much fluoride.

If the city agrees to discontinue using fluoride in the water, the water will still contain traces of fluoride that occurs naturally.