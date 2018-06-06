City Counil Considers Tax Proposal

COLUMBIA - In November 2005, Columbia voters passed a measure extending the one-eighth cent sales tax to fund the city's park system.

However, that extension expires in March of 2011. The tax currently funds improvements and additions to Columbia's parks and trails.

Over the last five years the park sales tax helped fund improvements on the MKT Trail, Stephens Lake park along with several other projects in Columbia.

In the next five years, 1.8 million dollars would be spent on land acquisition and preservation, and improvements to existing parks would receive the most money 4.9 million dollars, and new facility and park development will get 2.5 million dollars.

The one-eighth cent tax is expected to generate about 12 million dollars over the next five years if passed.

"This proposal, the park sales tax, is a balanced proposal. Trying to address all of the different needs that we see here in Columbia," said Parks and Rec Director Mike Hood.

The Columbia City Council meets tomorrow to address the tax proposal.