City forgoes Melissa Click prosecution, favors community service deal

COLUMBIA - Officials said Friday Melissa Click will enter into a "deferred prosecution agreement" with City Prosecutor Stephen Richey, meaning that Click, in exchange for a promise of future legal conduct and some waived defenses, will only need to do 20 hours of community service work.

Click was charged with a misdemeanor third-degree assault Jan. 25. This new deal requires her to pledge to commit no further legal violations for one year, as well as waive any possible statute of limitations defenses, in addition to the community service requirement. In exchange, the city will forgo prosecution of the case.

If Click violates the terms of this agreement, the city will resume prosecution.

"Based on the facts of this case, I believe this disposition to be appropriate," Richey said. "This disposition is in keeping with my office's handling of dozens of similiar municipal cases and adequately serves the interest of justice by ensuring the defendant will not engage in similar conduct."