City Helps Educate Drivers About Roundabout

FULTON - City officials said Wednesday construction crews are nearing completion on the roundabout located at Market Street and 2nd Street in Fulton. The roundabout is the first one to be built in Fulton and replaces two old bridges. Now, both William Woods University and the city plan to help drivers ease fears about using the new roundabout.

"Even though there are several in Columbia, several in Jeff City," Public Information Officer Darin Wenig said, "To people in Fulton, it's something that's pretty new."

"We've had a lots of, particularly older, people in the community talk about they're a little apprehensive about driving through the roundabout," Kingdom of Callaway Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Lewis said.

William Woods University Professor Murphy Tetley and his networking class launched a 24-hour streaming webcam of the construction's progress last week. Through the webcam, people can track the progress of the roundabout and get an idea of what it will be like to use it.

Students mounted the camera on a post at the Par Five car lot located across the street from the construction site.

"We did this so the students could learn how internet works and how all this stuff gets sent," Tetley said. He also cited the added bonus of community service.

Tetley said traffic on the camera's website has been steady, with more people accessing the site the more days it is live.

"Literally, anyone on earth that has the internet can look at this construction," Tetley said.

If the camera doesn't answer all questions about the roundabout, the Kingdom of Callaway Chamber of Commerce plans to host a mock-roundabout Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the old Moser's parking lot. Drivers with valid drivers licenses can practice driving a golf cart around a scaled-down version of the roundabout in the lot. Drivers who complete the mock-roundabout course will recieve coupons to local businesses.

"We just hope it'll be a fun event that people will relax and enjoy, and take away some of the fear about driving through the roundabout," Lewis said.

Tetley plans to keep the camera up through January, which should be a few weeks after construction crews finish work on the roundabout.