City Investigation Finds No Equipment Malfunction in Death

COLUMBIA - An outside investigation for the city of Columbia has found no evidence of equipment malfunction in the death of a seasonal worker.

Twenty-three-year-old William Bell was killed July 8 when he was caught between the cab and the bed of a dump truck. The accident occurred while the truck was pouring gravel at an access point to Columbia's MKT nature and fitness trail.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the city hired Semke Forensic to investigate. A report from the company says the truck's components were functioning properly and there were no problems that could have contributed to the incident.

Bell was working alone when he was killed. Columbia officials said at the time that Bell was in his fifth year as a seasonal worker for the Parks and Recreation Department.