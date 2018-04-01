City kicks off environmental sustainability awards

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and Lucky's Market will host a kick off event Wednesday for a new program that awards environmentally-friendly businesses and organizations.

The Mayor's Climate Protection Agreement Awards were designed to recognize local businesses and organizations that take action in their business operations to reduce global warming pollution in the community. The awards will recognize businesses that excel in environmental sustainability, innovative practices, pollution prevention and resource conservation.

The event will start at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Lucky's located at 111 South Providence Road. It will feature a short history of the program, a timeline of the awards process and recognition of the program's partners. Mayor Bob McDavid, members of the city's sustainability office and the CEO and founder of Lucky's Market will attend.

Nominations for the 2015 awards open Wednesday and close December 31. A board will choose the winners in February and will notify them in late March.

Winners will be announced at an awards reception in April 2015.

Click here for more information on Columbia's sustainability program.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to add the location of the event and to correct the program eligibility dates.]