City Manager Candidates Meet Officials and Public

COLUMBIA - The four finalists for Columbia city manager visited Columbia Friday to meet with city officials and the public.

Their full day began with meeting various department directors from the city ,giving the directors their first opportunity to meet the candidates. Up until now, the four have only been known by their paper applications and resumes. Friday afternoon, the city manager candidates toured around the city learning where important buildings are located. This tour also gave them a chance to see projects on which the city is currently working.

The city council will be given its first opportunity to meet the candidates one-on-one in a closed-door meeting Friday evening. Following that event, the public will have a chance to meet the candidates in a meet-and-greet session.

The four candidates will be in town through the weekend for face-to-face interviews.