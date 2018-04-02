City Manager Conference

The address will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chamber, located on the 4th floor of the Daniel Boone Building at 701 E. Broadway.

The address and news conference are being held to review the city's progress during 2007 and lay out the City Manager's priorities for 2008.

Also, there will be a City Council retreat at the Lodge of the Four Seasons in Lake Ozark on Thursday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. through 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 9.

The retreat will include presentations and group discussions on programs and policy issues for 2008.