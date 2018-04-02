City Manager Indicted

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The former city manager for the St. Louis County town Berkeley is sentenced to nearly four years in prison for bribery and mail fraud. Joseph King was also ordered today to pay more than $27,000 in restitution for taking bribes from an insurance broker. King was city manager from 2002 through October. U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway says that starting in 2003, King took more than $30,000 in bribes in exchange for awarding contracts for property and casualty insurance as well as workers' compensation insurance to a broker for an Associated Insurance Group.