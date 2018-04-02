City Manager will release proposed budget Friday

COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes will release the proposed budget for fiscal year 2015 Friday morning.

The budget will include several big ticket projects. Some include:

-$1,394,794 for downtown sewer maintenance and relief

-$439,230 to begin design on runway reconstruction at the Columbia Regional Airport

-$438,600 for a new sidewalk on Manor Drive as well as improving 26 driveways to meet ADA standards.

Matthes will release the entire city budget at a news conference in City Hall at 9 a.m.