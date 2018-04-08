City May Crack Down on Parking Violators

Violators have 15 days to pay a parking ticket, either in court or by mail. If you don't pay in 15 days, a deliquent ticket costs $10. Now, the city prosecutor's office wants the city council to increase overdue tickets to $15, threaten violators who have many outstanding tickets with towing of their vehicles, and allow more timely appeal of tickets.

"I think it will simplify [the process]," said Municipal Court Clerk Shara Meyer. "We get appeals sometimes that are just days old and then sometimes we'll get them two or three months after the fact."

Despite complaints about tickets, downtown businesses said meters are a necessary evil.

"We don't want to see our customers get a ticket," explained Holly Burgess of The Pen Point. "But, if there weren't any tickets, then the parking meters would be worthless and then there would never be a place for somebody to park."

Columbia has about 2,200 parking meters.