City of Cape Girardeau Closer to Federal Buyout

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A tiny southeast Missouri town prone to frequent flooding from the Mississippi River is one step closer to a long-awaited federal buyout.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the village of Dutchtown on Monday received a $208,000 community development grant to help buy properties damaged by heavy flooding in 2011.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had already approved nearly $800,000 toward the buyout. But FEMA rules require a 25 percent local match.

Dutchtown resident Doyle Parmer says the buyout could include up to 13 properties. The town has fewer than 100 residents.