City of Columbia hires new deputy city manager

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's new deputy city manager comes from within.

The city announced Thursday the hiring of JJ Musgrove, the city's current director of cultural affairs. The city chose Musgrove out of a nationwide field of 104 applicants, which was vacated by Tony St. Romaine in 2016, according to a news release.

"After an exhaustive nationwide search for the deputy city manager position, I am pleased to announce the promotion of JJ Musgrove to the position of deputy city manager effective Monday, May 1," City Manager Mike Matthes said in the release. "I am also pleased that, despite seeing strong candidates from outside of the city, we continue to find the right candidate from within."

Musgrove will oversee the departments of information technology, law, parks and recreation, human resources, and public health and human services. His annual salary will be $144,000 plus a standard department director benefit package, which includes a $285 monthly vehicle allowance, healthcare and retirement benefits, the release said.

Musgrove holds a bachelor's degree from Graceland University. He also has master's of science in organizational leadership from Columbus State University and a master's of arts in theater from the University of Central Missouri. He holds a professional certification in local government management from the International City Managers Association, according to the release.

"During the interviews, one thing which struck the panelist consisting of City staff and external partners, was JJ's focus on inclusion and coaching. He has a very clear understanding of both topics and how they can help the city achieve our Strategic Plan," Matthes said in the release.

The city will host a public reception for Musgrove on Tuesday, May 9, at city hall, according to the release.